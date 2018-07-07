Khalil Rountree Stuns Gokhan Saki With First-Round KO

Gokhan Saki has been stunned by Khalil Rountree.

Light heavyweight action opened up the main card of UFC 226. Saki and Rountree traded leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was just the third professional mixed martial arts bout in Saki’s career, but he is renowned for his kickboxing.

The tables have turned.

Saki opened up with a leg kick. He went high with a kick, but it was blocked. Rountree threw a heavy right hand, which was blocked. A massive left hand dropped Saki. Rountree finished it off with ground-and-pound. Stunning. The finish is the most surprising part of this fight, as Saki is a former Glory kickboxing light heavyweight champion. Clearly, that didn’t deter Rountree.

Final Result: Khalil Rountree def. Gokhan Saki via KO (strikes) – R1, 1:36