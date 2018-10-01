Khabib Unveils Plan To Crush Conor McGregor’s Hype

Khabib has a plan to crush Conor McGregor’s hype in the main event of this Saturday night’s (October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Undefeated champ Nurmagomedov is the betting favorite over McGregor. The fight is being billed as the biggest in UFC history, and there’s truth to that due to the stakes involved. McGregor will be returning off a nearly two-year layoff. He even admitted he maybe lost some love for the fight game during his absence.

That’s perhaps not the best thing to be admitting when you’re about to enter a locked cage with a mauler like Khabib. And not surprisingly, the champ is looking to do just that to McGregor – maul him. He’s not much for trash talk, but the stoic Dagestani wrestler has a plan to crush McGregor’s hype regardless.

Nurmagomedov recently told ESPN that he would indeed talk a bit of trash when he mauls him in the Octagon. Not surprisingly, it will be centered on his infamous New York bus attack from earlier this year:

“This gonna be long night for him. I’m gonna make him tired, I’m gonna maul him inside the cage. I’m gonna ask him, ‘Hey, where’s your bus? Where’s your other guys? What happened now? Where’s everything?’ Sometimes you never know what you wanna say. Little bit talk with Dana, with him, crush his hype.”

“The Eagle” wouldn’t jump headfirst into playing McGregor’s game at the only major press event for UFC 229 in New York City two weeks ago. He’s more focused on doing what he has to do in the fight. It’s a plan he rarely deviates from as one of the most calm and calculating fighters in MMA.

He’s also one of the most dominant, so McGregor more than has his work cut out for him in Las Vegas this weekend. Nurmagomedov has to play his cards right as well. McGregor is one of the most dangerous strikers in UFC history.

That all adds up to quite possibly the most intriguing fight in MMA history or at least the most intriguing in a long time. Who is your pick to come out victorious?