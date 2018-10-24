Khabib Reacts To McGregor’s UFC 229 Statement

This past Monday (October 22, 2018), Conor McGregor offered a lengthy breakdown of his defeat at UFC 229.

McGregor was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The bout took place after months of build-up, and bad blood between the two men. However, when it was all said and done, Khabib walked out of Las Vegas the victor. McGregor has since expressed interest in an immediate rematch.

The Irishman addressed the loss several weeks later on Monday, offering a round-by-round breakdown of the fight. McGregor said he’d like to rematch Khabib, but will fight the next man in line to earn it if necessary. The post received so much attention, that even the UFC reposted it on their own Instagram account.

As a result, Khabib issued a comment on the photo on the UFC’s post. “The Eagle” hilariously wrote, “It’s only business”:

This is in reference to cameras picking up audio of McGregor whispering this to Khabib in between rounds. It’s not clear what he was referencing, however, it’s believed he was talking about the personal attacks against Khabib’s family, religion, and country in the lead-up to the fight.

To make Khabib’s comment even more humorous, he added a location emoji. This is in reference to his famed “send me location” mantra.