Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Teases ‘Big News’

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager is claiming to have some big and exciting news on the way involving the UFC lightweight champion. Although some good news may be on the way, the status of the fighter is up in the air.

The reason for that is the expectation is that Khabib could be facing a long suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) due to his recent actions at UFC 229. Obviously, a rematch between the UFC lightweight champ and Conor McGregor would be a huge fight. That may have to wait.

Last week, the NSAC held a hearing regarding this incident. At the meeting, it was revealed that they would extend the temporary suspensions given to both McGregor and Nurmagomedov. McGregor and Khabib must face their punishment when they find out actual sanctions from the NSAC later this year. The commission will meet on December 10, where they will decide the fates of the two UFC stars.

Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter on Sunday where he teased that they’ve got some exciting news on the way.

”We will blow your mind,” he wrote on Twitter. “Big news coming @TeamKhabib.”

We will blow your mind big news coming @TeamKhabib 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏻 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 28, 2018

What that big news remains to be unseen. However, as a result of this teaser, fight fans have speculated about various things. Could Khabib be fighting McGregor for the second time?

How about a fight with former UFC middleweight and welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre? Might he change things up with a boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather?

Time will tell what this teaser actually means.