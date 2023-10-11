Set to feature in the camp of teammate Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 294, former lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to be taking things business as usual, despite the withdrawal of Charles Oliveira, and the short notice entry of Alexander Volkanovski atop the card.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion and recent Hall of Fame inductee, will return to the training camp of close friend and training partner, Makhachev for the remainder of his preparations ahead of UFC 294 next weekend.

Hoping to prepare his compatriot for a title fight rematch against Oliveira, a certain spanner was thrown into the works for the Abu Dhabi card overnight, with Makhachev now facing featherweight champion and pound-for-pound kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski on short notice, after the Brazilian suffered a cut in training, requiring medical attention and ruling him from his own championship rematch.

Khabib Nurmagomedov backs Islam Makhachev to beat all comers at UFC 294

Addressing the short-notice switch around just 10 days out from Makhachev’s return, Nurmagomedov claims a host of lightweight contenders – and even King Kong could stand opposite Makhachev, and the outcome would land in favor of the incumbent champion.

“Okay, this is the situation, brother,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told Anatomy of a Fighter. “Islam (Makhachev) is a world champion, right now. If somebody can make 155 (pounds), and the UFC say this guy is a contender, who cares? It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter who. If King Kong can make 155 (pounds), okay, bring this guy here. It doesn’t matter.”

“I told Ali (Abdelaziz), and I know Islam (Makhachev) today, ‘Brother, it doesn’t matter, you’re the world champion,’” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “Volk (Alexander Volkanovski), Charles (Oliveira), (Dustin) Poirier, Justin (Gaethje), it doesn’t matter, brother. Like, it’s supposed to be Charles okay, he pull out. But we already beat him. And we don’t care about this. If they [the UFC] want Volk again – first fight it was very good, very competitive fight, but we know, and they’re team know we win a unanimous decision. It was not even split decision, it was unanimous decision. Yes, Volk was looking good on that fight, but he lose. …”

