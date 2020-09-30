UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has shut down a potential Conor McGregor rematch according to his manager.

Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports that his fighter was offered the chance to star in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite his bitter rival McGregor but had no interest in doing so. Justin Gaethje who is also managed by Abdelaziz is also being considered for a coaching role alongside ‘Notorious’ should he successfully unify the lightweight division against Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 later this month.

“Last week Dana White called me,” Abdelaziz said. “He said, ‘Ali, what do you think if Khabib win, him and Conor do The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN?’ This is breaking news. I said, ‘I don’t know. I’ll think about it.’ And he said, of course, [vice versa] if Justin win.

“It would be Khabib vs. Conor on The Ultimate Fighter, coaching. It would have been f*cking huge. Probably would have went to the hospital because he would have beat his ass and his whole team. Or Justin Gaethje vs. [McGregor].”

“I talked with Khabib yesterday. He said, ‘This man is human trash. He’s like garbage. When you touch sh*t, you smell sh*t.’ He said, ‘He doesn’t earn the fight. You understand? He doesn’t earn the fight.’

“Listen, if Justin wins, whatever, and he wants the easy payday, yeah, go ahead and fight Conor if you want. But I don’t know if even Conor still in the conversations because Justin said, ‘I gotta give him an opportunity,’ but he didn’t want the fight.”

Abdelaziz is happy to match many of his fighters up against McGregor but insists Nurmagomedov will never face the Irishaman again.

“Hey, if he wants to do The Ultimate Fighter with he can,” Abdelaziz said. “If he wants to do Kamaru Usman, The Ultimate Fighter with Khamzat Chimaev, yes he can. If Justin choose to, that’s okay too.

“He can forget about Khabib. He can forget about the rematch. Done. Dead. Never. Khabib will never fight him.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Who do you think should star in the latest TUF season opposite Conor McGregor now Khabib Nurmagomedov is out of the equation?