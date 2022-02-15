Former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed that ex-Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson shares certain qualities and a mentality very similar to his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov after meeting the Scottish coach back in October of last year.

Khabib, who officially ended his professional mixed martial arts career back in March of last year, walked away from the sport as the undisputed lightweight champion of the UFC, boasting a 29-0 perfect professional record.

Regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever compete professionally, Khabib travelled to Manchester in October of last year to watch Manchester United take on Everton at Old Trafford – recounting his meeting with the aforenoted, Ferguson, who is regarded as the greatest manager in Premier League history.

Sir Alex Ferguson hosted Khabib Nurmagomedov for Manchester United vs. Everton back in October

During the encounter, Khabib also met with former Manchester United and France full-back, Patrice Evra, as well as decorated Olympic gold medalist sprinter, Usain Bolt – describing the incredible energy that filled the room given the quartet’s presence.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained how Ferguson in particular stood out to him during their meeting, comparing the 80-year-old’s views and mentality to his own late father.

“That time I met (Sir Alex) Ferguson, Usain Bolt, and Patrice Evra it’s like – amazing, amazing people, you know,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told Sky Sports. “It was like, small room, Sir Alex Ferguson’s family, friends, myself, Evra, Usain Bolt – like so many energies, you know, inside this small room. It was good, brother, it was very good…”

“We talked about a lot. We talked about team, we talked about energy, we talked about a fighter’s mentality – fighters and (football) players, how he deals with this,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “He’s like from old school, and my father was from old school. And his mentality is very close to me, and I was talking with him – it was very fun, honestly. I love to see people, who become success, talk with them about, ‘How? Why? For what?’… I love to learn from people who become success, it doesn’t matter, on any other sport. I feel like everywhere you have same mentality, when you fighting, you play football, you play like basketball. If you strong on your mental, you can become champion. No matter how many injuries you get, if your mental is not broke, you can become champion.”

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.