Khabib Nurmagomedov was one person keeping a close eye on UFC Vegas 32 last night.

The headliner saw TJ Dillashaw make a triumphant return as he earned a split decision win following a five-round war with Cory Sandhagen.

It was a close contest though, with many observers believing Sandhagen to be the deserving winner based on the damage he inflicted throughout the fight.

Nurmagomedov was one of them as he reacted post-fight.

“I think Sandhagen 3:2 Because of damage”

Of course, Sandhagen didn’t get the win. However, his stock certainly went up with Nurmagomedov giving him plenty of praise.

“But anyway Sandhagen is a real deal. He is a problem for anyone in division”

That said, “The Eagle” is excited about the prospect of a future bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Dillashaw.

“Yan vs TJ 2022 in Russia 🔥”

Considering Aljamain Sterling is the current champion expected to face Yan in a rematch in the coming months, it should be interesting to hear what he has to say about that tweet from Nurmagomedov.