Khabib Nurmagomedov Rips Into Conor McGregor For Sexual Assault Allegation

Spread the word!













The bad blood between Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is very much alive, and might never end. Recently, things heated up when UFC president Dana White called Nurmagomedov “the man” of the UFC, noting the moniker no longer belongs to McGregor.

That didn’t sit well with the Irishman, who fired back at those claims on Twitter. This sparked a war of words between the two former Octagon opponents. Here’s what Nurmagomedov had to say via Google Translate.

“This is a fiasco wino”

Это фиаско алкаш 😁 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 19, 2019

McGregor decided to respond to Nurmagomedov in Russian, and his words translated into, “See you in Moscow, pu**y.”

Увидимся в Москве, киска October 19, 2019

Nurmagomedov then decided to rip into McGregor for his recent sexual assault allegation in Ireland – the second within the last year. Here’s what Nurmagomedov had to say.

“In Moscow, rapists are not expected”

В Москве насильников не ждут — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 19, 2019

Of course, McGregor has not been officially convicted of rape, as reports out of Ireland linking him to sexual assault are purely allegations at this point. McGregor and Nurmagomedov fought at UFC 229 last year in October. “The Eagle” retained his lightweight title with a fourth-round submission via neck crank.

McGregor has been calling for a rematch with Nurmagomedov for quite some time. However, he’ll likely have to earn a victory before getting back into the conversation for a lightweight title opportunity.

What do you think about Nurmagomedov mentioning McGregor’s sexual assault allegation?