Khabib Nurmagomedov Ranked As Third Most Influential Muslim In Russia

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s stock continues to rise as he was recently ranked as the third most influential Muslim in Russia.

That’s according to Business Online (H/T Bloody Elbow) which has Nurmagomedov ranked below the likes of head of the Council of Muftis, Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin and the first president of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiev.

“The Eagle” was also notably ahead of Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minninhanov and Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov, both of whom were ranked fourth and fifth respectively. It only goes to show how influential Nurmagomedov has become in the region, particularly in the last year or so.

While he’ll have to make do with third on this particular list, the lightweight king is without a doubt at the top of the list for most successful Russian athletes. Last month, Forbes gave that honor to Nurmagomedov while also ranking him No. 1 in their top 40 under 40 list for show business and sports in Russia.

CONGRATS @TeamKhabib for the cover of Forbes Russia for being the #1 most successful Russian athlete and joining the list of the 40 most successful show business and sports personalities under 40. pic.twitter.com/p4wZLPfgmT — Dana White (@danawhite) July 25, 2019

Nurmagomedov last competed at UFC 229 in October when he defeated Conor McGregor to retain his title. He is set to face Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title unification clash that will headline UFC 242, which takes place September 7 in Abu Dhabi.

What do you make of Nurmagomedov’s recent success and rise in popularity and influence?