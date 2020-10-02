It’s not often a prospect enters the UFC and appears to be the unstoppable force that Khamzat Chimaev has proved to be, however, one fighter who can relate is the undefeated Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This make me very happy the legend as @TeamKhabib show some respect to @KChimaev I love my brothers pic.twitter.com/bkLWmkWCZ2 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 1, 2020

During a recent virtual media day for his upcoming title defense at UFC 254 against the interim Lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, Nurmagomedov was asked his thought on Chimaev and if he believed the fighter was the “real deal”.

“Of course, he finish all his opponents you know.” Nurmagomedov responded. “You know its like, I think he deserve, Ali told me he’s going to fight with a tough opponent for five rounds in December. This is very interesting, this is very good attention you know, and good opportunity for him. And if he wins this fight then I believe next fight should be a contender fight.” Nurmagomedov elaborated.

Chimaev made headlines last month after being double-booked to face Gerald Meerschaelt at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley, and then to face grappling legend Demien Maia later in the year on fight island. Chimaev was able to make quick work of Meerschaelt impressively putting him away with the first punch of the fight. After this, it appeared Maia would not be Chimaev’s next opponent this saw the UFC attempt to match him up against multiple-time title challenger Steven Thompson.

Unfortunately for Chimaev, Thompson was not keen on the match up, instead asking to face fellow contender Leon Edwards. This saw Chimaev looking for a new opponent and fresh off his win over former champion Robbie Lawler, Neil Magny put his name forward to face the undefeated prospect. Since then the UFC has not made any mention of who Chimaev will be facing only that he will be fighting back in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex before the year it out.