Khabib Nurmagomedov Posts Update, ‘Doesn’t Understand What Is Going On At All’

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to be doubtful whether his fight with Tony Ferguson will still go ahead.

Nurmagomedov is slated to defend his lightweight title against Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18. It was initially set to take place in Brooklyn, New York, but with the coronavirus pandemic, it will now likely take place outside the United States.

However, time seems to be running out for UFC president Dana White to find a new location. Nurmagomedov — who was training on his own along with his sparring partners at American Kickboxing Academy — returned to Russia recently because of coronavirus concerns.

Soon after, he posted an update expressing concern about the status of UFC 249:

“We can’t understand what is going on at all,” Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram (translation via RT). “Where we’re fighting or if we’re fighting at all, and what about the weight cut and where the fight will be. I never imagined this. UFC 249 just what are you?”

Because Nurmagomedov returned from abroad, he also has to remain under self-isolation for 14 days as per Russian law.

Let’s hope the UFC finds a way to make the fight happen soon or at the very least, postpone it for the time being.

What do you make of Nurmagomedov’s post?