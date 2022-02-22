Khabib Nurmagomedov recently admitted that he didn’t know how much he got paid after his first UFC title fight against Al Iaquinta.

“The Eagle” is widely considered one of the greatest MMA fighter of all-time. He finished his career undefeated with a record of 29-0 while also becoming lightweight champ of the UFC and successfully defended the belt for three years.

He became the champ when he defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision at UFC 223 in New York. However, Nurmagomedov has said that he never asked UFC President Dana White about money and gave this role to his agent Ali Abdelaziz.

He recently spoke with Sky Sports about the subject. (H/T mirror.co.uk)

“Now I understand why I have good relationship with Dana because I don’t fight for money,” Nurmagomedov said. That’s why. I never asked Dana or [the] UFC like about money. My manager was [dealing] with them. But I remember when I suppose to fight first time for the title, I was like in Brooklyn in 2018. After the weigh-in. People talk about money, how much they make, and I’m like, ‘Ali [Abdelaziz], how much would I make for this fight? He’s like, ‘You serious?’ I don’t know how much I make.”

Nurmagomedov continued and explained why he doesn’t just fight for money.

“Because I don’t pay attention in this kind of fight because I was there to become champion, my goal was not to make money in this sport but I don’t judge guys who fight for money. They have to take care of their families and kids but I am not against them at all, I know one thing though if you sign the deal and the contract you have to fight.”

Nurmagomedov has since retired from the sport after submitting Justin Gaethje in the second round at UFC 254. He has been focused on coaching his former teammates and running his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC.

