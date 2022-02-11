A little bit of history will be made this weekend when a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway takes place in the Metaverse.

The Metaverse is an online space that allows people to interact in a more immersive manner compared to traditional websites. The users utilize virtual reality headsets and online avatars for a more interactive experience in the space.

In April 2018, Nurmagomedov was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson, before ‘El Cucuy’ fell out of the UFC 223 main event due to injury. Holloway stepped up on late notice for a shot at the lightweight title only for the doctors shut down his attempts to cut to 155lbs. Al Iaquinta eventually stepped up at the eleventh hour and was soundly beaten by Nurmagomedov who claimed the vacant lightweight title.

A fight between Nurmagomedov and Holloway was one that always intrigued fight fans, but it appeared to be unfortunately off the table after ‘The Eagle’ retired from MMA last year. However, the bout will now take place on Saturday in the Metaverse and is being billed as “The first Metaverse fight in the history of the Earth.”

The people who have beaten Dana White to hosting the first-ever Metaverse fight are Legion Farm who had the following to say about the Metaverse fight and their partnership with Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev who will be special guests on the evening.

“We are partnering with Twitch to share this exciting moment with everyone. Feel the thrill of the fight, followed by the NFT Airdrop! Don’t miss your chance to become a Legionfarm NFT owner and get backstage access to our Metaverse. Chat and play with celebrities in VR boxing games!

On Thursday, Holloway took to social media to confirm his participation in the event.

“On February 12, @legionfarm, a place where gamers meet and play with PRO players, will be hosting an epic event in Mozilla Hubs Metaverse with the First Metaverse Fight in the history of the Earth between Khabib Nurmagomedov and me! And you are invited to witness it,” Holloway wrote on Instagram.

Will you watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway in the Metaverse?

