Video – Khabib Nurmagomedov pushes Islam Makhachev to the limit in training: ‘Go home to your mom’

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had an intense coaching session for Islam Makhachev ahead of his UFC 302 title defense against Dustin Poirier.

Nurmagomedov is the coach of Makhachev and ahead of his fight against Poirier, ‘The Eagle’ was putting Makhachev through an intense training session. Not only was the training intense, but Khabib Nurmagomedov went viral for his speech as he told Makhachev to go to his mom

“Go home to your mom and then you won’t feel the pain. Here until death,” Nurmagomedov said on UFC Countdown.

It was intense from Nuragomedov, which isn’t a surprise as the training sessions for the Dagestani’s have been known to be tough and ‘The Eagle’ wasn’t going to let Makhachev get off easy.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts Islam Makhachev will finish Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is familiar with Dustin Poirier as he submitted ‘The Diamond’ in 2019 in his second last fight.

With Nurmagomedov having success against Poirier, he expects his pupil in Islam Makhachev to have a similar result. But, Nurmagomedov thinks Makhachev will do it quicker than he did.

“Many people underestimate Dustin Poirier,” Nurmagomedov said on his YouTube channel. “I personally fought him, spent three rounds and over 10 minutes with him, and I have a good sense of his strengths and weaknesses. We are working hard on these aspects… “We have great respect for Dustin, but on June 1, he is our opponent. We have a clearly developed plan for the fight, and I believe Islam will follow it. I really hope that Islam will finish him off in the second or third round.”

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro – USA TODAY Sports

If Makhachev does finish Poirier in the first or second round at UFC 302 it would be a statement-making win. It would add to his legacy and would extend his win streak to 14, which would be the third-longest winning streak in UFC history behind Kamaru Usman at 15 and Anderson Silva at 16.