Khabib Nurmagomedov Challenges Jon Jones’ Legacy In and Out of the Cage “There will always be questions”

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has questioned the overall legacy of Jon Jones following the latter’s retirement from mixed martial arts.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He was able to go 29-0 in his iconic career before hanging up his gloves during the pandemic era. He became UFC lightweight champion, and he also became a household name who was known and loved all over the world.

Of course, due to the longevity of his UFC career in comparison to others, some still wonder whether or not Khabib Nurmagomedov belongs in the ‘GOAT’ conversation. One man who is certainly in the mix is Jon Jones, and the two have often had kind words to say about one another over the course of the last few years.

With that being said, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently had some interesting remarks regarding the overall legacy of Jon Jones.

🚨 Khabib says you cannot compare his legacy with Jon Jones and explains why achievements and legacy are different:



“Legacy and achievement are two different things, a lot of people confuse those two concepts.”



“What is legacy? Legacy is when kids look at you and feel inspired… pic.twitter.com/CDmubOjZpb — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) July 22, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s view on Jon Jones

“Legacy and achievement are two different things, a lot of people confuse those two concepts.”

“What is legacy? Legacy is when kids look at you and feel inspired by you.”

“As a fighter, he’s the best. As a person, in terms of inspiration, character, when it comes to personal qualities, there will always be questions.”

“As an athlete, he reached greatness. He has no equal but there will always be questions about doping, whether he was caught or not, and yes, he was caught. That’s a fact.”

It’s certainly interesting to hear someone like Khabib speak in such a way about Jones, especially given how much respect he tends to command in the MMA space. When it comes to Jon’s future, it’s really not clear as to whether or not he’ll come back – but if he does, you can bet he’ll make some serious noise.