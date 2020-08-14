UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he will rematch Conor McGregor if he beats one of the best att 155lbs – Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Nurmagomedov has previously shut down talks of a rematch against the Irish superstar despite the fact it promises him the biggest payday of his career.

“That’s what (the UFC) want. I’m surprised that people even question me about a rematch. It seems that people want to continue the festivities after that fight. Everyone saw what happened in the octagon (against McGregor). I controlled the fight every step of the way. I did everything I wanted to him. He even gave up.

“How can we even discuss a rematch? We can only talk about continuing the festivities and making money.”

Speaking at a press conference in Russia on Friday Nurmagomedov seemed a little more open to the idea of fighting McGregor again and even provided his bitter rival with a route back to the lightweight title.

“Let him come back (and) defeat Dustin Poirier, then we will fight with him – no problem,” Nurmagomedov said (via MMA Junkie).

Both men have fought and beat Poirier during their impressive careers. The undefeated Russian beat ‘The Diamond in his last fight securing a third-round rear-naked choke in their lightweight title unification bout at UFC 242 in September 2019. Back in 2014 McGregor quickly finished the Louisiana native on his rise to featherweight title contention. He must now get a repeat result against Poirier if he hopes to secure another crack at Nurmagomedov and the lightweight title he possesses.

In the meantime, the 155lb king has the not so small matter of a unification fight with interim champ Justin Gaethje in his immediate future. The pair are expected to clash at UFC 254 on October 24 at a venue yet to be disclosed although this fight is rumoured to be taking place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Do you want to see Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch Conor McGregor?