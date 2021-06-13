Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed he has several offers on the table that could see him begin a new career as a professional footballer.

The former UFC lightweight champion is an avid football fan and based on the few clips we’ve seen, he’s actually a decent player too.

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020 in the aftermath of his UFC 254 win over Justin Gaethje. ‘The Eagle’ walked away from the sport as the UFC lightweight champion with a perfect 29-0 record.

At just 32-years-old, Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly still in his athletic prime and apparently several unnamed football clubs see that.

“A lot of football clubs, they offer me [a contract],” Nurmagomedov said during a recent Facebook Q&A session. “But I have to, a little bit, become football shape. Because football shape is a little bit different than MMA [shape].

“When you have to fight in MMA and you have to play in football, these are two different [things]. But I don’t know [if I’ll play professionally. If some clubs offer me [a deal] and they make me an interesting [offer], I’m going to accept this.” (Transcribed by SPORT Bible)

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will pursue a career in football? Or could we see ‘The Eagle’ return to the Octagon?