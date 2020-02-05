Khabib Nurmagomedov Criticizes UFC Choosing Cerrone As McGregor’s Opponent

Spread the word!













When Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds last month, many claimed that he was back. Not Khabib Nurmagomedov, however.

Instead, the UFC lightweight champion believes the promotion and media were overhyping Cerrone — a fighter who had lost more than half his recent fights.

“People started talking about the rematch etc.,” Nurmagomedov said in a recent press conference. “Even though Cerrone lost 7 of his last 10 fights. A guy fights 10 times, and loses 7 of them, and they call him a world class fighter, a legend etc. Okay, let him be a legend. But he was done a long time ago.

“… Maybe it was harsh, but it was accurate. I’ve just foreseen it, how properly (the UFC) played it. How properly they chose the opponent. People gasped, why? Because 90 percent of the people who watch MMA don’t understand the sport, they just watch it. They know their names and that’s it.”

UFC president Dana White has since claimed that the Irishman will face the winner of the upcoming UFC 249 title fight between Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

But “The Eagle” questions this decision, especially when there are other title contenders such as Justin Gaethje.

“We’re talking about the title contenders,” Nurmagomedov added. “A guy who will fight for the title. There are other fighters proving themselves again and again with their performances, with their wins. They are the contenders.

“But they (UFC and Conor) took the other road. They took the way, that is understandable for the people, but not understandable for the experts.”

Whatever happens, it looks like Nurmagomedov will give the UFC and McGregor a hard time in getting the rematch if he is able to defeat Ferguson.

