Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor Trade Shots Online

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t take kindly to bitter rival Conor McGregor coming after him and other 155lb fighters last night. The Irishman clearly pumped up by UFC 249 took to Twitter yesterday to slam his lightweight rivals. McGregor went after the undefeated Russian, as well as, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor Takes Aim At Khabib Nurmagomedov

In a tweet referencing Nurmagomedov, ‘Notorious’ said all the UFC champion does is hug legs. McGregor told newly crowned interim lightweight champion Gaethje to instead fight against him, he wrote.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to fucking butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f**king dead.”

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Khabib understandably took exception to McGregor’s diss and quickly took to social media to remind him about how their UFC 229 fight went, he said.

“Hug legs? Have you forgot how I knock you down, or you typing tweets drunk? Beat you in striking, parts you up in wrestling, absolutely destroy you in grappling. Made you grab air with your hands, and at the end you gave up. Last one, don’t forget your words, it’s only business.”

Hug legs? Have you forgot how I knock you down, or you typing tweets drunk? Beat you in striking, parts you up in wrestling, absolutely destroy you in grappling, Made you grab air with your hands, and at the end you gave up. last one, don’t forget your words ‘it’s only business’ — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 12, 2020

McGregor responded with a joke which poked fun at Nurmagomedov who has previously been pictured in a bathtub with his teammates – he later deleted the tweet which read. “Yes, hug legs. Hug legs and bathe in tiny bathtubs with groups of men, while touching their legs.”

Lightweight champions Nurmagomedov and Gaethje are expected to unify the division later this summer, leaving Conor McGregor locked out of the 155lb title picture.

