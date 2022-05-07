Home Blog

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Controversial Weigh-In Video Resurfaces After Charles Oliveira Misses Weight For UFC 274

By
Nikhil Sharma
-
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

An old video of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov weighing in has been doing rounds on the internet after Charles Oliveira missed weight for UFC 274.

This past Friday, Charles Oliveira added another record to his resume when he missed weight for his upcoming bout with Justin Gaethje. The most decorated submission artist of the UFC now has the unfortunate honors of being the first champion to be stripped of his belt due to not making weight.

Coming in one-half a pound over the championship weight limit of 155 lbs, Oliveira will be forced to vacate the title when the match starts. While Gaethje is eligible to claim the gold if he wins the contest, Oliveira will only be considered the top contender if he wins the fight.

READ MORE:  The Best MMA and UFC Knockouts of All Time

Another notable champion who looked debilitated during the weigh-ins was the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. Before his retirement fight against the same opponent, Khabib was declared to have made weight under dubious circumstances.

Ariel Helwani did not take long to chime in with the reference after finding out about Oliveira’s missed weight cut.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev & more weigh-in debacles

Despite the many progressions made in the sport, cutting weight to ghastly proportions has managed to stay around. Khabib Nurmagomedov being allowed to compete against Gaethje when he looked to step over the division limit is not a sole incident. In the case of the Dagestani fighter, the scale can be clearly seen moving up before the official weigh-in is announced.

READ MORE:  Khabib Nurmagomedov Responds To Criticizm From Tony Ferguson: 'Leave Me Alone, Stupid Guy'

Ahead of his bout with Li Jingliang at UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev pushed through a tough weight cut. He missed weight on the first attempt and returned an hour later, only to strip down naked in order to lose some additional fluff. He appeared to step on the scale holding onto the towel which makes the reading invalid.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the accuracy of the scale used. In what’s being referred to as “scale-gate” now, some athletes complained of improper calibration of the equipment. ‘Do Bronx’ had tweeted that he made weight on the morning of the weigh-ins only to then officially miss the mark by half a pound.

READ MORE:  Eddie Hearn Wants To See Conor McGregor vs Jake Paul: I’d Like To See It"

Do you think Charles Oliveira is being treated too harshly?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Mixed Martial Arts News

LowKick MMA has been the heart of the MMA community since 2003 (cc: World Clock). Whether you are new to MMA or a veteran fan , it is open to everyone. Check us out for the latest MMA News, UFC News, Bellator News, Rizin News, Boxing News, Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu and mixed martial arts from around the globe.

Contact us: hi @ lowkickmma.com
© 2003-2022 by LowKickMMA.com