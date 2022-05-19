Should Islam Makhachev snap the 11 fight winning run of Charles Oliveira – and subsequently stack his own list of successful title defenses, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes his teammate will then have surpassed him as the greatest lightweight to ever step foot inside the Octagon.

Makhachev, forever tipped to eventually make his ascension to the lightweight throne in the absence of his training partner, Khabib, has embarked on a stunning 10-fight winning spree of his own, most recently stopping short-notice replacement, Bobby Green with ground strikes in February.

The Makhachkala native has called for a vacant lightweight title challenge against the above mentioned former champion, Oliveira – particularly atop an expected October return to Abu Dhabi, UAE and ‘Fight Island’ for the organization.

Khabib Nurmagomedov touts Islam Makhachev to become the lightweight GOAT

As far as the previously mentioned, Khabib is concerned, however, a victory for his protége over Oliveira – as well as some of the newer blood at 155lbs would likely see him land as the greatest lightweight of all time.

“Definitely, it’s possible,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told TMZ Sports when asked if Islam Makhachev can become better than him. “You know, right now – this is legacy fight for Islam, why I really want he fight versus Charles Oliveira, because he has 11 win streak – Islam has 10 fight win streak, and UFC never make like this fight. 11 versus 10 win streak, it was supposed to be me versus Tony (Ferguson), of course, it never happened. Okay, now we have Islam and Charles, let these guys fight.”

“If Islam beats Charles, and then he beats like new blood like from young generation, like we have a lot of young fighters in the lightweight division,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said. “You know like, Beneil (Dariush), Islam beat Charles, Islam beat like three more fighters, Islam can become greatest lightweight ever. He has this potential, he’s only 30 years old. But the UFC have to give him the chance, this is the deal.”