Khabib Nurmagomedov admits he wishes he would have fought 3 more opponents, including Tony Ferguson

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has admitted there are three opponents that come to mind that he wishes he had shared the Octagon with during his time with the promotion, including former duel-weight titleholder, Georges St-Pierre, and scheduled foe, Tony Ferguson.

Khabib, a former undisputed lightweight champion under the UFC banner, called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in October 2020 in Abu Dhabi, UAE – defeating former interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje with a second round triangle to successfully unify the division championships.

In the time since, Khabib has been linked with a slew of potential fights to snap a retirement, however, has insisted he will not return to the Octagon, after promising his mother to never make a professional walk following the loss of his coach and father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov names 3 opponents he wished he fought in the UFC

Admitting there are three opponents he wished he had of fought before calling time on his professional career, Khabib weighed up a fight with long-time rival, former interim gold holder, Ferguson.

“Of course, it was Tony Ferguson for sure,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said during an interview with Class A Events. “But this has never happened.”

“In my mind? Yes, it was couple fighters – it was couple fighters for sure,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “OK, GSP (Georges St-Pierre), if you want – but I respect this guy a lot. I grew up with his fights. When he became UFC champion in 2007, I (hadn’t started) my professional career. I was an amateur fighter and watched a lot of his fights with my father. GSP was like a role model in MMA for me. If you guys want (that) fight, OK – let’s say GSP.”

As for Khabib’s third choice of opponent, he picked former UFC and WEC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis, who was previously linked briefly with a 2019 fight against the Dagestan native.

“And I think it was 2014-15 when Anthony Pettis was UFC champion,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “(At) that time, I really, really wanted to fight this guy, but then he lost his title vsd. Rafael dos Anjos. After that his career go down – he never came back. It was Anthony Pettis, Tony Ferguson, and Canadian superstar GSP.” (Transcribed by Yahoo! Finance)