Khabib Opens As Heavy Betting Favorite In Potential McGregor Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov is on top of the world right now.

This past weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) in Las Vegas, Khabib defeated the returning Conor McGregor in the UFC 229 main event. Khabib submitted McGregor via fourth-round neck crank. The Russian virtually dominated McGregor throughout the four rounds they shared in the Octagon.

Shortly after the event’s conclusion, McGregor has already been calling for a rematch. An interesting proposition considering the lopsidedness of the fight. Not to mention it was McGregor’s first MMA fight in almost two years. Regardless, it’s highly likely that McGregor and Khabib run it back at some point next year.

If that were to be the case, who are oddsmakers taking in that rematch? It looks like the bookies are siding with “The Eagle,” and rather comfortably. Per Irish sportsbook BoyleSports, a Khabib vs. McGregor rematch is favored of happening in 2019 at -175. Khabib is also heavily favored to defeat McGregor at -250. McGregor is listed as a +200 underdog.

As for where the rematch will take place, there seem to be some odds on whether or not it will happen in Ireland. There are 50/1 odds that the fight will take place in Dublin (+5000). Also, there’s a 1/500 chance that it happens outside of McGregor’s native country (-50000).