Watch: Khabib Eats Pizza, Enjoys McGregor Submission Video

Khabib Nurmagomedov is flying high after his UFC 229 victory over Conor McGregor last weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018).

“The Eagle” submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round via neck crank to retain his UFC lightweight title. It looks like, after the victory, Khabib and some friends gathered around for pizza, dressed in Muslim robes, and enjoyed the fight replay.

Check it out here:

Khabib really went home, threw on some Muslim robes, enjoyed some pizza, and watched himself defeat Conor McGregor 😭 pic.twitter.com/rzj2hUzdrY — LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) October 7, 2018

Nurmagomedov’s victory over McGregor improves his record to 27-0. The Russian grappling machine has never lost in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, and until this past weekend, he hadn’t lost a round either. Despite his amazing victory, Khabib will have some trouble ahead.

After the fight’s conclusion, he jumped the Octagon and attacked McGregor’s teammate, Dillon Danis. Danis was antagonizing Khabib after the fight’s conclusion, leading to the champion losing control and going after the jiu-jitsu specialist. The pair brawled outside the Octagon and caused a massive scene.

As a result, some of Khabib’s teammates stormed the Octagon and attacked McGregor. UFC security officials were able to contain the matter several minutes later. Khabib’s initial hurdle over the Octagon initiated the chain of events. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is withholding his fight check and will conduct an investigation.

He will likely be facing financial and suspension punishments in the coming weeks.

Khabib definitely has a tough road ahead, but for now, he will enjoy his massive victory with friends and family.