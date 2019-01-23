Khabib Admits It Felt Good Punching Conor McGregor In The Face

This past October, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made his first career title defense.

“The Eagle” submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their UFC 229 main event. After the fight, Khabib jumped the Octagon and attacked Team McGregor member Dillon Danis. This sparked a huge brawl between both teams inside and outside the cage. Khabib took part in a Q&A session in Melbourne, Australia recently.

He was asked about the entire ordeal. The Russian admitted he lost his cool after the fight, and detailed a funny exchange he had with his father after the events (via Bloody Elbow):

“I lost control a little bit,” Khabib said. “We talk with father before the fight, (and he said) ‘We have to be relaxed, don’t listen to him. Just do your thing.’

“And when my father tried to smash me (after the brawl), I told him, ‘Hey, we didn’t talk about after the fight. We only talked about before the fight, so what are we gonna do?’ But it is what is, it’s what’s happened.”

In the build-up to his fight with McGregor, the Irishman took plenty of personal shots at Khabib. McGregor made comments about Khabib’s family, religion, and country. The 155-pound champ admits it felt good to finally punch McGregor in the face once they were locked in the Octagon together:

“I enjoyed this, when I punched his face. This is a very good feeling, believe me, when someone talks sh-t all the time,” Khabib said. “Every time I punched his face, I enjoyed. I asked him, ‘Hey, let’s talk.’

“But at the end of the second or third round, he said ‘This is just business.’ He tried to make me relax. This is not sparring session. We’re gonna keep going, you know. Maybe he don’t understand my English, I think.”