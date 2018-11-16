Kevin Lee Vows To Humiliate Al Iaquinta In Rematch

Kevin Lee vows to not only put a beating on his next opponent Al Iaquinta, but to humiliate him when they meet inside the Octagon.

Iaquinta vs. Lee II is set to headline the final UFC on FOX event next month. If you recall, their first fight went down in 2014 and saw Iaquinta emerge victorious via unanimous decision.

Lee picked up a TKO win in the fifth round over Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC Atlantic City (April 21, 2018). This event went down at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on FOX Sports 1.

The former title contender missed weight in his first attempt for his scheduled bout at UFC Atlantic City. Lee weighed in at 157 pounds with only three minutes to spare in the two-hour window.

Lee Reveals His Gameplan

Lee spoke with Submission Radio where he talked about his chance to avenge the first-ever loss of his MMA career and his gameplan going into this fight.

“When I fight Al, I’m gonna humiliate him. I’m gonna just show that I’m better than him everywhere. How the fight goes will be up to him,” (H/T to MMANews). He’s a very tough guy, he will stay in there for as long as you let him. But, I’m gonna make him quit and he’ll get up out of there. I think I’ll put that man to sleep.”

Save The Date

UFC on FOX 31 (also known as UFC Milwaukee) is set to take place on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The event will also mark the end of the UFC’s seven years with FOX. The Las Vegas-based promotion has signed a new broadcast deal with ESPN is slated to begin in January of 2019.