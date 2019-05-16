Kevin Lee Reveals Why He’d Rather Fight Kamaru Usman Over Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Kevin Lee already has new goals established for himself in a new weight class. After building up his name at lightweight, he has moved up to welterweight.

While it seems like every fighter wants to share the Octagon with former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor, Lee is not one of those.

The reason for the desire of other fighters wanting to compete against McGregor is due to the big payday that they get as a result.

However, Lee wants to throw down with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the near future. He elaborated on his mindset during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. According to Lee, a fight against Usman would be way more challenging than one with The Notorious.

“He might not bring the attention and the money,” Lee says … “But, as a competitor, he’ll bring a lot more. Seeing what he did to Tyron Woodley, that’s kind of adding a little bit to me.”

Lee returns to action when he takes on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at the upcoming UFC Rochester (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 10) event that takes place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.