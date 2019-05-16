Kevin Lee Lists Several Big Names As Possible Welterweight Opponents

Spread the word!













Kevin Lee has made some significant changes to his MMA career after some recent struggles. Those changes were moving to welterweight after building up his name at lightweight.

The former title contender suffered a unanimous decision loss to Al Iaquinta in the UFC on FOX 31 headliner. This event went down on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on big FOX.

Now, he is just days away from making his welterweight debut. Lee returns to action when he takes on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at the upcoming UFC Rochester event. This show takes place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

While doing a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Lee brought up how there are several options for opponents at welterweight. Should he get his hand raised and put on an impressive performance in this fight, he’ll likely have a ranking next to his name.

With such a mindset, Lee admitted that it would be hard for him to return to the lightweight division.

“There’s a lot of good options at 170,” Lee said. “There’s a lot of good fights to be had after this one. You’ve got (Ben) Askren, you’ve got Colby (Covington), you’ve got Kamaru Usman who I’m really chasing for. All them right there. Then when you add in guys like (Anthony) Pettis, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal – it’s a lot of talent up here, and it’s a lot to entice me to get to stay. Especially with the way things have been going this week, I’m kinda liking it.”