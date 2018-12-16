Kevin Lee Considering Weight Class Change After Devastating Al Iaquinta Loss

Kevin Lee considering his future at lightweight as he might be leaving the division in order to move up to welterweight. This comes off his latest loss inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner.

The former title contender suffered a unanimous decision loss to Al Iaquinta in the UFC on FOX 31 headliner. This event went down on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on big FOX. It served as a rematch between the two fighters which saw Al won the first fight.

Following the fight, Lee made it known that suffering a loss here was not only devasting but also embarrassing.

“Devastating, embarrassed,” Lee told reporters, including MMAjunkie. “This sport sometimes has the lowest of lows. It really don’t feel lower than now, but I’ll be all right. I might not get another shot at Al. I’ve fought a lot of great fighters in my career, and he’s definitely up there amongst them. We’ll see once everything gets settled down.”



As a result of this loss, it appears that he’s out of the lightweight title picture for now. Thus, he could be considering a weight class change and moving to welterweight.

Time For A Change?

“It might be time for me to make that change,” Lee said. “I knew it about a year ago, but I’m a real stubborn son of a (expletive). So I’m just going to try to make as many adjustments as I can and make it as clean as I can. But it still is very rough for me to get down to this weight. Maybe now it’s time to just go up and look at other options.



“I think I can compete very, very well at 170. Be fast in and out of the pocket, too. I don’t know. We’ll see as I kind of get healed up and everything.”

