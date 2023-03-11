Kevin Lee calls for rematch with Tony Ferguson following UFC return: ‘Time to correct history’

Having penned terms to make an Octagon return last month, former interim UFC lightweight title challenger, Kevin Lee, appears to have sights set on a rematch with former interim champion, Tony Ferguson – in an attempt to avenge a 2017 submission loss.

Last month, reports emerged detailing how Lee, a former UFC lightweight and welterweight contender, had inked a multi-fight deal with the organization again, ahead of a return to the Dana White-led banner later this year,

Departing the promotion back in 2021, Kevin Lee featured at UFC Vegas 35 in August of that year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez.

Slapped with an official suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after failed to disclose his use of prescribed of Adderall to treat ADHD, the former interim title challenger soon linked up with the Khabib Nurmagomedov-led, Eagle FC.

Matching with UFC alum, Diego Sanchez in a super lightweight clash, Lee managed to return to the winner’s enclosure in a unanimous decision win last March.

Kevin Lee eyes rematch with Tony Ferguson in Octagon comeback

Yet to be booked for his first outing during his second tenure with the UFC, Lee shared a fan-made poster, billing a second fight between himself and Oxnard veteran, Ferguson, on his official Instagram account – as well as a story post captioned, ‘time to correct history”.

“Looks like Kevin Lee has set his sights on a rematch with Tony Ferguson for his return to the UFC,” Chisanga Malata tweeted.

Headlining UFC 216 against Ferguson in October 2017, Lee started brightly against The Ultimate Fighter victor, however, dropped an eventual third round triangle submission loss in the pair’s interim lightweight title fight.

In the midst of a five-fight losing skid having previously racked up a division-best 12 straight victories, at the welterweight limit last time out, Ferguson dropped a guillotine submission loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 279 last September in a headlining fight.