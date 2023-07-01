Former interim lightweight title challenger, Kevin Lee has kicked off his second tenure under the UFC banner in less than ideal circumstances, suffering a stunning 55-second guillotine choke loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov in their featured preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 76.

Lee, a former interim lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, made his second Octagon bow in tonight’s welterweight scrap with the highly-touted, Fakhretdinov — immediately facing adversity in the opening exchanges.

Staggered and dropped following a massive right-hand shot from Fakhretdinov, Lee fell into a guillotine choke attempt from the former — who managed to stop the previous interim title chaser inside just 55-seconds of the very first round, chocking Lee unconscious with referee, Herb Dean calling a halt to the matchup inside the opening minute.

Below, catch the highlights from Rinat Fakhretdinov’s win over Kevin Lee

