The last time we saw Kevin Holland (21-6-0) in the octagon, his unofficial moniker, Mouth, was on full display. But in his upcoming short notice fight against Marvin Vettori (16-3-1), Holland plans to introduce us to his alter ego (and actual nickname), Trailblazer.

Kevin Holland is coming off an abysmal performance in his loss to Derek Brunson (22-7-0) at UFC Vegas 22. Holland spent the majority of the fight on his back, mounting virtually no offense through five rounds. He was, however, able to talk to Khabib Nurmagomedov between rounds. A fan favorite known for putting on exciting fights, his performance and behavior left fans, and Dana White, baffled. After the loss, he defended his behavior and even hinted towards a drop down to the welterweight division.

Never one to stay inactive long, Holland is known for taking the call when needed. He was more than happy to step in against Vettori after Daren Till had to pull out of the fight. Still ranked 10th in the division, a win over higher-ranked Vittori (currently 6th) would likely put him right back in the picture for a future title shot. Holland understands this and has committed to showing the UFC and fans alike that he is not taking this opportunity lightly.

Holand alluded to what everyone should expect from him in this short notice fight in a recent Instagram post.

Holland will need that energy against Vettori. Coming into this fight on a four-fight win streak, Vittori has made no secret of his desire for a rematch against current middleweight king, Israel Adesanya. Vittori has been on a tear since losing to the middleweight champ, looking to beat anyone put in front of him to get the title shot.

Throughout his UFC tenure, Holland has performed well on short notice. But will the change to his alter ego and focus lead him back to his winning ways? Not sure, but we should expect a great fight from the Trailblazer and the Italian Dream.

Does Trailblazer get it done at UFC on ABC 2?