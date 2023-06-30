With the highly-touted, Sean Brady forced from a scheduled UFC 290 return next weekend during International Fight Week against the surging, Jack Della Maddalena, Californian striker, Kevin Holland has offered to fight the Australian on a weeks’ notice – before returning to fight his originally-scheduled foe, Michael Chiesa at UFC 291 at the end of July.

Holland, who snapped a two-fight losing skid to Khamzat Chimaev and former two-time welterweight title chaser, Stephen Thompson, managed to stop Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287 earlier this year, defeating the Argentine veteran with a bizarre third round knockout.

And slated to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 291 at the end of July in Salt Lake City, Utah, Holland takes on the returning Ultimate Fighter alum, Chiesa in a pay-per-view clash.

Kevin Holland makes a stunning offer to fight at both UFC 290 and UFC 291

However, with the aforenoted, Della Maddalena now without an opponent for UFC 290 next week during International Fight Week, due to an injury suffered by the aforenoted, Brady – Holland has stunningly offered to fill-in, and then fight Chiesa at the end of next month.

“Kevin Holland offers a 175 pound catchweight fight with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290 WHILE keeping his fight with Michael Chiesa at UFC 291,” ESPN MMA tweeted.”

Kevin Holland offers a 175 lb catchweight fight with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290 WHILE keeping his fight with Michael Chiesa at UFC 291 🤯



BMF energy 😤 pic.twitter.com/m6V11Wtsup — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 30, 2023

14-2 as a professional, the highly-touted, Maddelena has landed three notable wins most recently, defeating the trio of Ramzan Emeev, Danny Roberts, as well as locking up a first round submission win over Randy Brown.

Since his return to the welterweight limit, Holland has racked up three wins and two losses – defeating veteran duo Alex Oliveira and Tim Means with knockout and submission wins, respectively, to go with his UFC 287 knockout of Ponzinibbio.