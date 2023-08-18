An exciting welterweight pairing between the current number twelve ranked division contender, Kevin Holland, the surging number fourteen rated, Jack Della Maddalena are scheduled to share the Octagon on September 16. – taking co-main event honors at Noche UFC at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holland, the current number eleven ranked welterweight contender, most recently featured at UFC 291 July – earning a Performance of the NIght bonus as well as his second consecutive victory with a stunning opening round D’Arce choke submission win over Michael Chiesa.

Della Maddalena, 26, most recently was forced the distance in a close, hard-fought split decision win over Bassil Hafez also in July of this year, after seeing a planned fight with Sean Brady, and then Josiah Harrell fall to the wayside ahead of a planned return at UFC 290 during International Fight Week in the same month.

Kevin Holland meets Jack Della Maddalena on September 16.

News of Kevin Holland’s return next month against Australian favorite, Jack Della Maddalena was first reported by X user, @standemup, before the UFC officially announced the pairing of the welterweight contenders.

JDM vs Kevin Holland is being finalized for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2. This seems to be the co-main event for that card. pic.twitter.com/Ci6mfcfzYd — Stand Em Up (@Standemup) August 16, 2023

Prior to his submission win over The Ultmate Fighter victor, Chiesa, Riverside striker, Holland managed to snap a two-fight losing run to both Khamzat Chimaev and former two-time welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson, with a peculiar third round KO win over Santiago Ponzinibbio back in April.

Over the course of his storied Octagon tenure, Californian contender, Holland has landed notable triumphs over the likes of Gerald Meerschaert, Joaquin Buckley, Ronaldo Souza, Alex Oliveira, and Tim Means to name a few.

15-2 as a professional, Della Maddalena, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2021, has landed victories in each of his first five Octagon outings since landing in the organization.

Prior to his split judging win over Hafez, Della Maddalena would turn in noteworthy wins over Ramazan Emeev, Danny Roberts, and Randy Brown.

Noche UFC takes place on September 16 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – with an undisputed flyweight title fight rematch between champion, Alexa Grasso, and former titleholder, Valentina Shevchenko booked to take main event honors.

Who wins between Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC?