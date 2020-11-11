UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland has revealed he is interested in dropping down in weight to pursue a fight with BMF titleholder Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal.

Holland is set to compete in his fifth UFC bout of 2020 against Jack Hermansson on December 5. ‘Trailblazer’ is currently 4-0 for the calendar year and is looking to secure a middleweight ranking after stepping in to face the divisions #4 who was supposed to face off against Darren Till next month before the Liverpudlian pulled out due to injury.

In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Holland revealed he is considering a move down in weight after he faces off against ‘The Joker’.

“I walk around at 196lbs, you know? I have leverage, I’m tall, I’m long. So I can fight at (middleweight) no problem. But if they had a 175lbs weight class I’d be there. But they do have two belts at 170lbs and I think one belt doesn’t belong at welterweight, you know what I mean? I think you know what I mean,” Holland said.

Holland explained that he is interested in fighting BMF titleholder Masvidal before stepping back up in weight to compete for the “real” middleweight title.



“So, maybe I can go out and slap somebody after the fight, let everybody know that I’m really a bad motherf*cker and that I can get a BMF fight. That’s what I’m shooting for, not all this other sh*t, you know? It’s like, I’m going to put work to get the BMF title. While Izzy’s up a weight class doing his thing, I’m going to go down south a little bit, grab some straps, then come up to 185lbs and fight for a real belt. I don’t want to fight for an interim belt, that sounds ridiculous. I like Masvidal, but yeah.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Does a fight between Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal interest you?