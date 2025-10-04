Kerim Engizek Defeats Dominik Humburger in Fight of the Year Contender – Oktagon 77 Highlights

Kerim Engizek and Dominik Humberger put on an absolute barnburner in their Oktagon 77 headliner on Saturday night in Slovakia.

Humburger landed the biggest shot of the opening round, catching Engizek with an uppercut that sat the reigning middleweight champion down. The blow appeared to break Engizek’s nose, but that didn’t stop him from letting his hands go in the second stanza.

Engizek really poured it on in round two, tagging Humburger with strikes and scoring a takedown near the halfway point. Humburger could be seen taking heavy breaths before fighting his way back up and rocking Engizek with a perfectly timed knee to Engizek’s chin. Engizek instinctively went back to his grappling, but it didn’t take long for Humburger to reverse position and rain down elbows from the mount during the final 15 seconds of the stanza.

The back-and-forth brawling continued three minutes into the third before Engizek went back to his wrestling, muscling Humburger down to the mat. But like before, Humburger popped back up, but the relentless attack of Engizek kept him from getting off any more offense before the final bell.

Official Result: Kerim Engizek def. Dominik Humburger via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) to advance to the €1 million Tipsport Gamechanger tournament final.

