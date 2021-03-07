Nigerian prospect, Kennedy Nzechukwu survived a massive opening round onslaught from UFC debutante, Carlos Ulberg — rallying in the second to stop the City Kickboxing standout with strikes.

Beginning worryingly slow, Fortis MMA trainee, Nzechukwu looked on the brink of a knockout loss on a couple of ocassion in the opening frame. Plodding forward and failing to throw anything majorly significant in the first round, it appeared Nzechukwu was there for the taking if Ulberg could pick his shots.

Following a brief stoppage in the action in the second due to an inadvertant eye-poke, Nzechukwu began to open up on Ulberg who was now incredibly fatigued — dropping the New Zealander at the fence with a right hook before forcing referee, Herb Dean to halt the matchup with follow up ground-and-pound shots. The knockout loss marked the first professional defeat of Ulberg’s career.

Below, check out the highlights from Nzechukwu’s stoppage win over Ulberg.

OUT COLD. Kennedy Nzechukwu connects with a BOMB to end it 😱



— UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2021