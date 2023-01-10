Conor McGregor blasts Kelvin Gastelum for withdrawing from UFC Vegas 67: ‘Absolute scruff this thing is’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has hit out at former interim middleweight title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum for withdrawing from UFC Vegas 67 this weekend in the promotion’s first event of 2023, claiming the veteran contender is likely suffering from a staph infection.

Gastelum, the current #13 ranked middleweight contender, was scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 67 this weekend against the surging, Nassourine Imavov, however, has been forced from the main event clash amid a reported mouth injury.

As a result, Kelvin Gastelum has been pulled from this weekend’s year opener against Imavov, with the Russian-born fighter now slated to headline the event against middleweight contender, Sean Strickland at the light heavyweight limit of 205lbs.

Posting a picture of himself missing a tooth amid reports of his mouth injury, Gastelum received serious flak from former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, McGregor, who pointed out an apparent abrasion on Gastelum’s face, claimed the Californian was once more dealing with a staph infection.

“Absolute scruff this thing is,” Conor McGregor said of Kelvin Gastelum on his official Instagram account. “That’s full of staph infection all over his f*cking face. A full f*cking hole omg and it’s his second time to attempt to enter competition like this. Wtf! Clean your mat, wash yourself, f*cking go to the doctor. Scruff.”

Conor McGregor went in on Kelvin Gastelum after his withdrawal from #UFCVegas67 😳 pic.twitter.com/YVx4F0drJn — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) January 10, 2023

Himself sidelined since July 2021, McGregor headlined UFC 264 most recently against former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage loss to the Lafayette native.

Kelvin Gastelum is in the midst of a two-fight losing skid

Without a victory in his last two Octagon walks, Gastelum has suffered consecutive main event decision losses to both Jared Cannonier, and former champion, Robert Whittaker. In his most recent win, Gastelum defeated Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 in February 2021.