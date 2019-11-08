Kelvin Gastelum, Rafael Cordeiro & Corey Anderson Issued Fines By NYSAC After UFC 244

Spread the word!













The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) has fined three people following UFC 244 last week, per MMA Fighting.

Those being middleweight Kelvin Gastelum, his coach Rafael Cordeiro, and light heavyweight Corey Anderson. Gastelum was fined $1,000 for making contact with Cordeiro during his weigh-in. Also, Cordeiro himself has been fined $200.

Anderson was fined $10,000 for what the commission described as “unsportsmanlike and disorderly conduct” following his TKO victory over Johnny Walker in the featured preliminary bout. After his win, Anderson yelled at Walker before seemingly pushing the referee.

The NYSAC has suspended all those who have been fined indefinitely, until their fines have been paid in full. UFC 244 went down from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was headlined by a Baddest Mother F*cker Championship fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal wound up winning the main event via TKO in the third round due to a Doctor Stoppage. As for the co-main event, Gastelum was defeated by Darren Till via split decision.

What do you think about the NYSAC fining Gastelum, Cordeiro, and Anderson?