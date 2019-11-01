NYSAC To Discipline Kelvin Gastelum For UFC 244 Weigh-In

Spread the word!













It appears the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) is, in fact, taking disciplinary action towards Kelvin Gastelum for his controversial UFC 244 weigh-in earlier today (Fri. November 1, 2019).

Gastelum appeared to lean on his coach during the weigh-in while using the towel, weighing in at 184 pounds, when he only needed to make 186 pounds to make weight. The team celebrated after making weight. Check out the video here.

This is the initial statement the NYSAC released, clearing Gastelum of any wrongdoing.

“The Commission has reviewed the footage available to it at this time of Mr. Gastelum’s weigh-in. The official weight determination will not be disturbed, and Mr. Gastelum will not be disqualified from competing in UFC 244, as the possible contact indicated in the video cannot be said to have materially impacted Mr. Gastelum’s weight to the extent that he would have exceeded the applicable weight limit allowable for competition in the match.

“The commission will continue to review the matter and disciplinary action will be pursued if clear evidence of contact with another person during the weigh-in process becomes evident, as any such contact is a violation of commission policy.”

However, upon further review, the NYSAC appears to think Gastelum did, in fact, violate the rules by touching his coach. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi provided the following update.

“The NYSAC has now determined that Gastelum did indeed make contact with Cordeiro, which is in violation of commission rules. The NYSAC will seek disciplinary action against Gastelum, per state Department of State spokesperson Mercedes Padilla.”

What do you make of the NYSAC taking disciplinary action towards Gastelum?