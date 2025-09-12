Kelvin Gastelum Brought in Khamzat Chimaev’s Wrestling Trainer to Prepare for His Bout

Kelvin Gastelum is bringing in the big guns to help him with his upcoming clash at Noche UFC.

Coming up short in four of his last six fights, Gastelum is in desperate need of a victory. That’s why the former interim title challenger is enlisting the help of reigning middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.

Well, to be specific, one of Chimaev’s wrestling coaches.

Even more specifically, NCAA Division I All-American and mixed martial arts prospect Pat Downey.

“Just super impressive how dominant that was, right? I mean his wrestling was, you know, nobody’s been able to do that to DDP, you know, and these are some of the best guys that he’s fought,” Gastelum told MMA Fighting. “Izzy, Whitaker, you know, etc. He’s fought in the who’s who and nobody’s been able to do what Khamzat did to DDP. And you know, I think the difference was the wrestling and actually one of the guys that he had in his camp was Pat Downey. “Pat Downey was—immediately after helping Khamzat—came over to my training camp and helped me finish off camp. This guy, Pat Downey, has been helping a lot of MMA fighters, helping them elevate their grappling game, and I think that’s been a difference maker.”



When Gastelum steps inside the Octagon on September 13, he’ll face Dustin Stoltzfus.

Making his 10th walk under the UFC banner, Stoltzfus has alternated wins and losses in his last six outings, amassing a lackluster 3-6 overall record with the promotion.