Kazula Vargas Lands Illegal Knee On Brok Weaver – UFC Rio Rancho Highlights

Spread the word!













Brok Weaver got his first UFC win, but not in the way he would have liked.

Making his UFC debut against Kazula Vargas in a lightweight bout at UFC Rio Rancho on Saturday night, Weaver was mostly on the ground during the duration of the fight as he was taken down twice.

He did counter the first takedown with a tight guillotine choke only for Vargas to escape. Vargas took him down again later on but proceeded to land an illegal knee to his face which momentarily knocked him out.

The referee jumped right in and called an end to the fight in the first round before ruling it a disqualification loss for Vargas.

You can watch it below:

After an illegal knee in the first round, Brok Weaver wins via DQ #UFCRioRancho pic.twitter.com/jusGRuXUdO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2020

What did you think of the illegal knee?