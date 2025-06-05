‘She’s the Perfect Villain’ – Kayla Harrison Embraces Hero Role Ahead of UFC 316

UFC 316 will feature a classic tale of hero vs. villain in the evening’s co-main event.

Ever since her shocking submission victory over Amanda Nunes in 2021, Julianna Pena has been more than happy to play the role of villain. She’s taken credit for scaring ‘The Lioness’ out of the UFC, called former bantamweight titleholder Raquel Pennington a “bad representative” of the division, and relentlessly accused Kayla Harrison of using performance-enhancing drugs throughout her illustrious combat sports career.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ will once again be the antagonist this Saturday night when the promotion heads back to Newark, New Jersey, with two title tilts, one of which being her highly anticipated bantamweight championship showdown against Harrison.

“I feel like Julianna is the perfect villain to make me a hero in people’s eyes,” Harrison said during the UFC 316 media day. “Before, everyone was like, ‘Oh, she’s so dominant, she’s so physically strong-looking,’ and maybe because I haven’t been in the UFC for very long, a lot of people weren’t too keen on me. Now all of a sudden, it’s like I’m America’s sweetheart—and I’m just going to take it and run with it.”

‘Hero’ Harrison thinks she’s better everywhere than the Villainous ‘vixen’

There’s no denying that Pena is her own biggest fan, often touting her skills to anyone who will listen. But clearly, the sportsbooks aren’t convinced that she has what it takes to leave The Garden State with her title intact.

As it stands, Harrison is a sizeable favorite with some betting sites listing her as high as a 7-to-1 favorite over the reigning 135-pound queen.