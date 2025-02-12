Boxing insider hopeful Katie Taylor fights Amanda Serrano in trilogy clash next: ‘I’m confident you see that next’

Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has claimed he is “confident” a trilogy clash between his client, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will take place next — following a pair of uber close decision matchups featuring the duo, the most recent of which in November.

Boasting a 2-nil lead over Puerto Rico striker, Serrano in their two-fight rival, Bray puncher, Katie Taylor managed to retain her light welterweight crowns against the former in the co-main event clash on the undercard of Jake Paul’s controversial pairing with ex-world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson last year.

Katie Taylor targeted to fight Amanda Serrano in trilogy clash next

Edging out the former in their undisputed light welterweight title fight, Taylor had previously battled Serrano in a high-profile main event clash at Madison Square Garden back in 2023, once more taking home a close, majority decision win over the course of 12 rounds in New York.

And with controversy surrounding the decision in both of their pairings, and fans hungry for a hopeful definitive third fight between the generational talents, British promoter, Hearn has revealed during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening how he is targeting a trilogy match between the duo, as soon as their next bouts.

“I mean, I’ve got to be honest, I’m not going to go into it too much because that’s my big mouth, but, you know, I’ve actually been having some pleasant conversations with Nikisa (Badarian) and MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) about a number of stuff,” Hearn said.

Eddie Hearn on Katie Taylor x Amanda Serrano 3 👀



"There is a very good chance that we see that fight next. Fight fans deserve it. I think Amanda Serrano deserves it. She's given us two epic fights against Katie Taylor. Both fights were razor-thin decisions. Katie deserves… pic.twitter.com/Uu2YL2MVGn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 12, 2025

“But, you know, around this fight, you know, it just makes so much sense,” Hearn explained. “And, you know, the opportunity bouncing off the platform and the numbers that it did last time, there is a very good chance that we see that fight next. I think fight fans deserve it. I think Amanda Serrano deserves it. She’s given us two epic fights against Katie Taylor. Both fights were razor-thin decisions. Katie is, you know — deserves everything. So the talks continue. We’ll have to see. But I’m confident you see that next.”



