Talks are reportedly underway for a professional boxing match between Olympic gold medalist and undefeated lightweight champion, Bray native, Katie Taylor and undisputed Bellator MMA featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg to take place before the close of this year.

As per an initial report by Sports Illustrated reporter, Chris Mannix, negotiations have taken place for a professional boxing match between Taylor and Cyborg – also, with the view to a rematch between the Wicklow native and Amanda Serrano in Dublin next year.

“Negotiations are ongoing for @KatieTaylor to face MMA star @CrisCyborg in a boxing, sources told @SINow,” Mannix tweeted. “No deal yet, but the hope is for Taylor to face Cyborg in December – and then move forward with a rematch against Amanda Serrano in Ireland next spring.”

Negotiations are ongoing for @KatieTaylor to face MMA star @CrisCyborg in a boxing match, sources told @SInow. No deal yet, but the hope is for for Taylor to face Cyborg in December — and then move forward with a rematch against Amanda Serrano in Ireland next spring. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 24, 2022

Headlining in April at Madison Square Garden, decorated Irish puncher, Katie Taylor managed to successfully defend her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles against the aforenoted, Cuba native, Serrano – defeating her in a close, split decision win over the course of 10 gruelling rounds.

As for 36-year-old Curitiba native, Cyborg, the former undisputed Strikeforce, Invicta FC, and UFC featherweight champion, managed to lock up her fourth successful defense of the Bellator MMA title back in April to boot at Bellator 279, landing a judging win over Arlene Blencowe in a championship rematch.

During her Bellator run, Cyborg has landed five consecutive victories, including other wins over Julia Budd, the aforenoted, Blencowe, Leslie Smith, and Taylor’s compatriot, Sinead Kavanagh.

Katie Taylor has been heralded as the greatest sportsperson Ireland has produced

A five-time boxing World Championships gold medalist, Katie Taylor managed to land gold at the London 2012 summer Olympics in the lightweight category. With her victory over Serrano earlier this year, Taylor landed the title as the best female pound-for-pound boxer on the planet to the consensus.