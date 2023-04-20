Former UFC standout Karl Roberson allegedly robbed his childhood friend of $200,000 worth of jewelry the day after Christmas.

The 10-fight UFC veteran had shared the Octagon with some of the sport’s biggest names including Glover Teixeira and Marvin Vettori. Following a four-fight losing streak, ‘Baby K’ was handed his walking papers by the promotion in July. Eight months later, the 9-6 fighter was arrested by Howell Township Police in New Jersey in connection with a December 26, 2022 robbery where $200,000 worth of jewelry was allegedly stolen from a residence.

As it turns out, the victim of the reported robbery was U.S. Army veteran Ryan Leonard, a childhood friend of Karl Roberson. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Leonard revealed that the two men have known one another since they were teenagers. Growing up together in Neptune City, Leonard maintained a friendship with Karl Roberson and regularly sent the fighter videos of his home’s remodeling. Leonard now believes those videos were used to case his home before executing the Christmas-time heist.

“We did before and after videos of the house that I directly sent to Karl,” Leonard said. “Showing him the before and after thinking we’re on the same page… We’re both from Neptune, both successful. Like ‘Hey man, check out the new digs.’

“He used those before and after videos to map out my house basically and know where the bedroom was, Leonard continued. “It shows the closet, the remodel, and he clearly knew I had jewelry because I wear it everywhere.”

UFC’s Karl Roberson seemingly not in a great place pic.twitter.com/xgDnBxZHB6 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) April 15, 2023

Karl Roberson Was Arrested in March During a Traffic Stop

Karl Roberson was arrested in March during a traffic stop as his vehicle matched the one tied to the investigation. During a search, multiple items related to the robbery were discovered along with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. The police department also recovered multiple packages of “crack cocaine” per the report. Roberson was taken into custody and charged with a slew of offenses including theft, burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He is also facing a bevy of weapons-related charges.

“Before I had a dime to my name I could barely afford this, but I made myself a pair of boxing gloves with my logo on it for a sample and I made him a pair of gloves with his nickname on it, ‘Baby K,’ to say, ‘Hey man, this is from me to you. I don’t want anything for this. This is just something I want you to have. I’m proud of you.’ … Did whatever I could to support him, and lo and behold, the day after Christmas, he basically lined me up.

“I built a whole logo for him, branded it, gave him tens of thousands of dollars worth of my time and consultation to build a brand for him, and he basically screwed me over with that too… It’s not the same kid I grew up with. It’s not the same kid in those pictures… I had no idea Karl has this other side of him and I’m very disappointed and feel betrayed,” Leonard stated.

Karl Roberson could face up to 10 years in prison for his role in the alleged crime.