UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley has officially hit the big time. The 26-year-old was already enjoying a fantastic week after scoring one of the best ever MMA knockouts at UFC Fight Island 5 this past weekend. Buckley picked up a $50,000 bonus, received praise from Dana White, and went viral, breaking pretty much every UFC social media record. Somehow, things got even better last night when Kanye West released his latest track and used Buckley’s KO as the music video – check it out below.

THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH pic.twitter.com/p3NhTV11cN — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you will have already seen Buckley scored one of the greatest MMA knockouts of all time against Impa Kasanganay on the UFC Fight Island 5 undercard.

Buckley was making just his second appearance for the UFC after previously suffering a third-round stoppage defeat to Kevin Holland in his debut. An underdog in this fight against the previously unbeaten Kasanganay – he started well. In the second-round things managed to get astronomically better. Buckley threw a high kick that was caught by his opponent. He then used that as momentum to throw and land the most perfect spinning back kick you’ll ever see – check it out here.

Do you like to see mainstream start like Kanye West enjoying MMA?