Kang Kyung-ho Controls Pingyuan Liu For Split Decision Win – UFC Busan Results

Kicking off the UFC Busan main card is a bantamweight bout between Kang Kyung-ho and Pingyuan Liu.

Round 1: Liu lands two leg kicks. Kyung-ho responds with a well-timed takedown. Liu has him in full guard and tries a number of elbows but they don’t affect the South Korean. Kyung-ho continues to control him but isn’t really doing anything significant. Liu eventually scrambles up to his feet but Kyung-ho takes him down again. He finally lands some ground and pound to end the first round.

Round 2: Liu hits a leg kick but Kyung-ho returns with a big head kick. He takes Liu down again soon after. Liu continues to land elbows but he remains controlled on his back. They go up against the fence where Kyung-ho controls him for the rest of the round despite Liu’s last second attempts at a submission.

Round 3: Liu starts the final round with a jab. Kyung-ho returns with a teep kick to the body. Liu lands some leg kicks. Kyung-ho responds with his own. Liu is more aggressive this round and he needs to be. Kyung-ho clinches up but Liu escapes. He stuffs a takedown attempt soon after before sprawling another one soon after. He lands two knees to Kyung-ho’s body but the latter gets up. He attempts another takedown and although he failed, Liu ends up falling down as Kyung-ho takes control of him once again. A big cut has opened on Kyung-ho, likely from those elbows. Unless Liu can get the finish though, it doesn’t look like this will end in a win. Kyung-ho ends the fight more aggressively with ground and pound.

Official result: Kang Kyung-ho defeats Pingyuan Liu via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).