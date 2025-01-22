Kamaru Usman’s legacy ripped by arch UFC rival: ‘He was the coward champion’

Former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman’s run as divisional pacesetter in the UFC has been called into heavy question by current divisional kingpin, Belal Muhammad — who ripped the former pound-for-pound number one as a “coward” during his championship reign.

Usman, the current number three ranked welterweight challenger, has been sidelined since October of 2023, most recently suffering a controversial majority decision loss against unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi in a short-notice showdown.

The defeat came as Auchi veteran, Usman’s third on the trot — following a title rematch and subsequent rubber match trilogy loss to fellow ex-champion, Leon Edwards in his last three outings.

And yet to book his comeback to the Octagon amid continued speculation over his fighting future — Usman had previously issued a stark warning to his counterparts at 170lbs ahead of a planned return to active competition.

“For those of you who keep thinking I’m not fighting because I’m choosing not to fight, like all these stupid fighters running their mouths,” Kamaru Usman explained. “No one is scared of any of you. I’ve been at the top of the division, pound-for-pound, with an iron fist spanking all of y’all for a while.”

“When I am healthy, I will get in there,” Kamaru Usman said. “I want to fight. I can’t wait to fight to whoop one of y’all. So shut your mouth, all of you stupid welterweights, shut your mouth and wait for when I am healthy again. I’ll fight all of you, I don’t care. Just be patient, okay? Thank you. 2025 will be a great year for everybody.”

Belal Muhammad hits out at Kamaru Usman’s title reign at welterweight

However, a definite naysayer of Usman has come in the form of current welterweight titleholder, Muhammad — who hit out at the former welterweight champion’s reign atop the division.

“That’s the thing when Kamaru was champion he wasn’t looking for tests,” Muhammad said during an interview with MMA Fighting. “He was a coward champion. He was the champion with ‘oh let me get the rematch with Colby [Covington], who sucks’ or ‘let me get the rematch with [Jorge] Masvidal.’ His reign was rematches.”

“He never wanted to fight the next best guy. He never wanted the guy on the hot streak. He avoided those guys, avoided those tough tests. He was the coward champion. He wasn’t looking for the toughest tests. He wasn’t that guy.”